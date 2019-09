MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata and NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

A SENIOR officer at Chipata Central Police Station is nursing serious injuries after being stabbed with a knife allegedly by his son in the neck and chest.

Eastern Province Deputy Commissioner of Police Geoffrey Kunda said in an interview yesterday that the incident happened on Thursday around 09:20 hours.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/