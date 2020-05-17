Cop on Chief’s wanted list

CHRISTINE CHIHAME

Lusaka

A POLICE officer in Kawambwa has disappeared after allegedly defiling and impregnating a girl who came to report an assault case at the police post where he worked.

Chief Munkanta has since threatened to report the man to police after attempts to call him failed as his phone went unanswered.

The girl, who was 16 years when she went to report an assault case at the police last year, is sleeping in the cold with her one-month-old baby.

The victim reported the matter to police, where Ramsy Nkosha allegedly told her that for him to arrest her assailants, he needed to have sex with her, which he eventually did. CLICK TO READ MORE