Cop named in killing

NANCY SIAME, PRISCILLA CHIPULU

Lusaka, Ndola

A POLICE officer is on the run after allegedly causing the death of a 57-year-old man of Kanyama Township he reportedly assaulted at Lusaka City Market last weekend after a misunderstanding.

A manhunt for Sergeant Goodhope Kaoma has since been launched.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said in a statement yesterday that Sergeant Kaoma is accused of having assaulted Joseph Tembo on Saturday around 14:00 hours.

“The deceased, while in the company of his colleague, was at City Market Zambia Police Paramilitary Camp doing some piecework as a cook when he was allegedly assaulted by Sergeant Goodhope Kaoma after a difference,” she said.

Tembo was rushed to Kanyama Level One Hospital where he was admitted and CLICK TO READ MORE