NANCY SIAME, PRISCILLA CHIPULU
Lusaka, Ndola
A POLICE officer is on the run after allegedly causing the death of a 57-year-old man of Kanyama Township he reportedly assaulted at Lusaka City Market last weekend after a misunderstanding.
A manhunt for Sergeant Goodhope Kaoma has since been launched.
Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said in a statement yesterday that Sergeant Kaoma is accused of having assaulted Joseph Tembo on Saturday around 14:00 hours.
“The deceased, while in the company of his colleague, was at City Market Zambia Police Paramilitary Camp doing some piecework as a cook when he was allegedly assaulted by Sergeant Goodhope Kaoma after a difference,” she said.
Tembo was rushed to Kanyama Level One Hospital where he was admitted and
Cop named in killing
