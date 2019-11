NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe and MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata

A POLICE officer has been arrested and charged with theft by public servant for allegedly stealing an AK47 rifle worth over K100,000 from an armoury at Chingola Central Police Station.

Haggai Namauna allegedly stole the firearm valued at K105,995 with serial number CT3362, which he hid in his house as he was looking for a buyer.