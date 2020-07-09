Cop, lecturers nabbed over beer

MELODY MUPETA, PRISCILLA CHIPULU

Kitwe, Ndola

NINETEEN people, among them a police officer, lecturers, a court clerk and a council worker, have been arrested in Chinsali for drinking beer from a bar despite the ban in view of COVID-19 whose deaths have sharply risen over the past two weeks.

Zambia has recorded 42 coronavirus-related deaths, 24 of which were brought-in-dead cases.

The closure of bars and nightclubs has remained in force as one of the measures aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Muchinga Province Commissioner of Police Joel Njase said in an interview yesterday that the 19 people were apprehended on Saturday after they were found drinking beer in a