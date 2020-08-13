Cop hacked

CHRISTINE CHIHAME

Mungwi

A 44-YEAR-OLD police officer in Mungwi district has been hacked to death by unknown people as he was going to make an arrest on Sunday.

Four people have so far been apprehended to help with investigations into the murder of Inspector Peter Mbewe.

Inspector Mbewe, who was found with deep cuts on his head and body on Monday around 06:00 hours by a local head teacher, was going to make an arrest after he received information about a crime from members of the public.

Northern Province Commissioner of Police Richard Mweene said in an interview here yesterday that Inspector Mbewe met his fate at an unknown time but his body was found around 06:00 hours on Monday.

"A police officer was brutally murdered by unknown people on Sunday when he left home for work," he said.