Cop dies in bathroom

NANCY SIAME

Lusaka

A 33-YEAR-OLD paramilitary officer has died while his 30-year-old wife is nursing serious injuries in hospital

after an outdoor bathroom in which they were bathing collapsed.

The incident happened on Thursday around 22:00 hours in Lusaka’s Mandevu Township.

The structure collapsed under them and this is attributed to heavy rains that weakened the building.

In a statement yesterday, police spokesperson Esther Katongo named the officer as Sergeant McGregory Jere

and his wife as Lungowe Silume.

“The victims were rescued by members of the public and fire brigade officers, who rushed them to Matero Level One Hospital, where Sergeant Jere was pronounced dead. His wife is admitted to the same hospital,” Ms Katongo said.

She said the body of Sergeant Jere is in the hospital’s mortuary awaiting post-mortem and burial.

Ms Katongo said police have opened an enquire into the matter.

Inspector-General of Police Kakoma Kanganja is saddened by the sudden death of the police officer and has wished the bereaved family God’s grace during this trying moment.