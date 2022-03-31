Cop agro expert shares rainwater harvesting tips

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

AS ZAMBIANS, we should be embarrassed of ourselves for failing to produce enough food for consumption and exports to grow the economy, Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima has said.

During the Indian Technical and Educational Cooperation (ITEC) Day on Monday night, Zambia Police Service agricultural project officer Eurelia Kazekula shared her experience of being in India as an ITEC trainee and how she acquired knowledge on how to harvest rainwater.

She recounted how rainwater can be harvested and stored to ensure an all-year farming activity.

While commending Ms Kazekula and other trainees, Mr Syakalima said there is need to put into practice the skills acquired.

He said Government is developing a new educational policy that will match demands of the CLICK TO READ MORE