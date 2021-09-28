‘Cooperatives should be used to create wealth’

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, CHISOMO HAKUBEZA, Lusaka

THERE is need to utilise the over 70,000 cooperatives countrywide as a vehicle to create wealth for rural and urban entrepreneurs, Ministry of Commerce and Trade director of cooperatives Shadreck Mungalaba has said. Mr Mungalaba said in a press query recently that cooperatives once managed properly are effective tools to empower citizens economically.

“Important to note is that the number of cooperatives on register does not necessarily represent the cooperatives on the ground because some fell off as non-operational cooperatives,” he said. However, successful cooperatives account for 1.61 percent while the non-enterprising and defunct cooperatives are in the majority accounting for 60 percent. Mr Mungalaba cited poor management, lack of access to affordable credit facilities, poor leadership and weak financial systems as some of the challenges that hinder the growth of most financial and agriculture cooperatives. He said another challenge is the increasing level of politicisation of cooperatives especially towards the recent general election. Mr Mungalaba said the United Party for National Development manifesto has recognised the role of cooperatives in contributing to Zambia’s economic transformation agenda.

He said cooperatives can contribute to the pillars identified CLICK TO READ MORE