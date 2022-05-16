Cooperative to export avocado oil to Italy

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

LUSAKA Avocado Multipurpose Cooperative (LAMC) has signed a letter of intent with Vanda 1 Holdings Limited of Nairobi, Kenya, for the export of 22,000 kilogrammes of avocado oil to Italy every month. According to a statement issued by the LAMC communications department and signed by board chairperson Bernard Chiwala, the landmark development follows the cooperative’s participation in the Macfruit fruit and fresh vegetable fair held in Italy early this month from May 4 to 6.

Vanda 1 Holdings is a Nairobi-based brokerage company specialised in vegetable oils and focuses on avocado oil export from Africa Mr Chiwala said LAMC and Vanda had agreed that the crude avocado oil that the former would supply would be sold to the latter at the prevailing international avocado wholesale price. The initiative between LAMC and Vanda Holdings is expected to be operationalised in the second half of 2022. "The avocado oil will be extracted both from the world-famous hass avocado and the local avocado varieties," he said. Mr Chiwala said LAMC will be buying both hass and local avocado varieties from farmers and avocado cooperatives from all the 10 provinces of Zambia for use in