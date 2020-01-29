Cool heads should prevail

Soccer Review with KELVIN KACHINGWE

YOU do not have to be a super-forecaster with special genes to tell that the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) extraordinary general meeting, wherever the venue will be, will be a showdown between those for and against the current Andrew Kamanga-led executive.

Look, I am not Seer 1 or something like that, but from my seat here, I can see heavily-armed police officers surrounding the venue in an attempt to prevent those uninvited from attending the meeting.

The officers will be in attendance not so much because those elements that have been causing tension in Chingola, Kalulushi and now Lufwanyama are likely to strike or that their efforts are not needed on the Copperbelt, but because the meeting has all the hallmarks of a showdown.

What you saw at the last FAZ executive committee meeting, where suspended member Elijah "Shenko" Chileshe was stopped from attending by the men in uniform, is only a preview of what is likely to be the scenario at the EGM.