Cooking oil prices on the rise

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Lusaka

PRICES of cooking oil for various brands have risen during the past four months from K155 to K358 for a five litre container and from K99 to K119 for a 2.5 litre container.

But Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga is optimistic that prices will reduce after the review of all concessions that were given to businesses is completed.

In May this year, Government issued Statutory Instrument (SI) number 63 of 2021 to suspend customs and excise duty and allowed importation of edible oils.

The importation of edible oils was meant to help cushion the prices of cooking oil on the local market which had skyrocketed to between K235 and K110 for a five litre and 2.5 litre containers respectively.

A survey conducted by the Business Mail on Friday revealed that prices of the commodity have increased.

At Spar Cross Roads Shopping Mall, a five litre container was found selling at K299 while a