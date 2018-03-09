Contracts law coming

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

MINISTER of Housing and Infrastructure Development Ronald Chitotela says Government will soon make it law that 20 percent of all major road construction contracts should be subcontracted to Zambian firms.

Mr Chitotela (pictured) said an amendment bill for the new legislation will be tabled before the current sitting of Parliament.

This is according to a statement issued yesterday by Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development public relations officer Jeff Banda.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/