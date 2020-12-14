‘Contesting for Parley my right’

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

KITWE Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe says there is nothing wrong with him aspiring to become Member of Parliament (MP) next year because he believes time has come for him to serve the country in that capacity.

Mr Kang’ombe said President Edgar Lungu believes in the leadership of young people and has appointed them to various positions.

He said this when he featured on Studio Ken recently.

“The President believes that when his time is up, young people should be given an opportunity to lead at different levels,” Mr Kang’ombe said.

He said his ultimate goal is to be the president of the country one day.

Mr Kang'ombe said there is nothing wrong with him being ambitious because everyone aspires for