Contest international jobs, Lungu urges Zambians

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has urged Zambians to vie for international jobs following the re-election of Zambia’s Albert Muchanga as African Union (AU) Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Industry and Mining.

“Ambassador Muchanga’s re-election is a victory not just for himself, but for Zambia. I, therefore, wish to encourage other Zambians to vie for international jobs,” the head of State said.

President Lungu has also congratulated other new office- bearers at AU and has urged them to steer the continental organisation’s agenda to CLICK TO READ MORE