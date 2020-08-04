Construction sector tops ERB licences list

TRYNESS TEMBO

Lusaka

THE Energy Regulation Body (ERB) has recorded a 78 percent increase in the number of licences issued to 64 organisations in the first quarter of this year.

Last year during the same period, the ERB issued 36 licences.

This has been driven by the increase in demand for energy products and services on the backdrop of the supply challenges.

ERB manager – public relations Kwali Mfuni said of the 64 licences, 21 were construction permits, nine export of butane, which is a colourless gas with a faint petroleum-like odor, and seven for solar, transporation and importation of lubricants.

“Further, a combination of petroleum products and retail sites had six licences each issued while one was isued for retail of pertroleum products . CLICK TO READ MORE