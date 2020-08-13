Constituencies in K250m cash

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has released K249.6 million 2020 Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for the country’s 156 constituencies to enhance service delivery by local authorities.

From the K249.6 million, each constituency will receive K1.6 million.

Minister of Local Government Charles Banda said during a press briefing yesterday that the disbursement of CDF is in line with Government’s pledge to ensure inclusive development.

“The CDF budgetary allocation for 2020 is K249,600,000, and I wish to announce that Government, as promised, has released the total allocation of CDF,” Dr Banda said.

The minister also directed councils which have not yet submitted their 2020 CDF budgets for approval to immediately do so.