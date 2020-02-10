Consider investing in renewable energy, farmers told

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

FARMERS need to consider investing in renewable energy to help reduce the cost of production and mitigate effects of climate change, JK Biotech director John Kaponde has said.

Mr Kaponde said farmers should take advantage of the waste generated on their farms to produce biogas, which is cheaper than electricity.

In an interview on Thursday, Mr Kaponde said farmers can make huge savings by using biogas