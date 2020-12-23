Conserving water by game of leisure

VIOLET MENGO, Kafue

ALONG the banks of the Kafue River and 200 kilometres from Kafue Boys Secondary School is an emerging world-class water leadership centre that will encompass the sport of rowing. It will be used to educate and raise awareness about freshwater.

The World Wild Fund for Nature (WWF) Zambia, in partnership with the World Rowing Federation (WRF), in 2015 launched the Kafue River Rowing Centre (KRRC) with the aim of taking action against freshwater issues that threaten the planet.

At the centre, rowers, communities, scientists, conservationists and decision-makers will come together to better understand, manage and sustainably use and enjoy the freshwater resources.

The 2.01 hectares piece of land bought by WWF from the United Church of Zambia is of utmost importance to the fund because it is situated on the south-east of Kafue town and adjacent to the Kafue River, making it a perfect location for studying the demands on the country’s most important resource – water.

Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Emmanuel Mulenga, during the ground-breaking ceremony in Kafue recently, noted that establishment of the KRRC will contribute to the attainment of the vision of at least 80 percent of citizens participating in a sport of their choice by the year 2030 and provides for diversification of sports.

"We are aware that there is increased pressure on our environment due to different human activities. Our expectation is that our interventions to protect the