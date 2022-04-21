Consent judgment entered in HH treason case

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A CONSENT judgment has been entered in a case President Hakainde Hichilema and five others have sued the State for malicious prosecution and false imprisonment.

Part of the conditions of the judgment, which is yet to be endorsed by a judge, is that the State will pay the plaintiffs, except Mr Hichilema, damages for false imprisonment, assault and battery, among others.

The plaintiffs will also be paid compensatory damages equivalent in value to the money and belongings the five lost when they were apprehended by police at Mr Hichilema’s residence.

They are Mr Hichilema, Hamusonde Hamaleka, an accountant; Lason Mulilanduba and Prestorius Haloba, both farmers; and Wallace Chakawa and Muleya Hachinda, who are CLICK TO READ MORE