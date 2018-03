PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

TWO Ugandans have been sentenced to three years imprisonment each with hard labour for swindling an impotent man out of over K40,000 with a promise to cure him.

Kayimba Kimbasha and Joseph Kaketwa, both aged 24, were found guilty of theft. They from Maurice Maboshe K41,700 cash on August 10 last year.

They had pleaded not guilty to the offence.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/