Congratulations to Shepolopolo

Dear editor,

I WISH to congratulate the Shepolopolo for reaching the COSAFA senior women final for the first time.

That it is the first time ever for Zambia to make the final of the regional tournament.

By the way, there are two Zambian teams in Cosafa senior and Under-20 women’s finals.

It is not a secret that in this highly polarised country, critics of the Andrew Kamanga administration are always looking for opportunities to criticise.

Given the performance of the two women’s teams, those whose occupation is criticising the FAZ executive must be pinching themselves.

I doubt if they can celebrate because they rejoice in the misfortune of the national teams at all levels.

MAKWETO

Lusaka