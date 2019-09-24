Letter to the Editor

Congratulations Chipolopolo

ZAMBIA midfielder Amity Shamende (left) beats eSwatini’s Sabelo Gamendze during a 2020 Cameroon African Nations Championship last round first leg at Mavuso Sports Centre in Manzini yesterday. Zambia won 1-0. PICTURE: SYDNEY MUNGALA/FAZ

Dear editor,
I WISH to congratulate the home-based Chipolopolo for getting an important away win in eSwatini during the African Nations Cup qualifier game in Manzini on Sunday.
It is a very significant win for the team ahead of the return leg in Lusaka next month. Congratulations also to Green Eagles midfielder Amity Shamende for scoring on his debut for the national team.
It is good that coach Aggrey Chiyangi decided to give Shamende a chance to play for the national team because the player really deserves to wear national team colours.
Good luck team Chipolopolo.
BT
Lusaka

