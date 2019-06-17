Congrats trailblazer Irene Muyenga

Dear editor,

ZAMBIA has continued being recognised for her contribution to the well-being of the African continent at various international fora.

Last week, one Irene Muyenga was honoured during the 46th Africa Insurance Conference in South Africa.

Ms Muyenga was honoured for being one of the female trailblazers of the African insurance industry where she has served as second female president of the African Insurance Organisation (2003-2004) and the first managing director in the Zambian insurance market (ZSIC Group).

Through Ms Muyenga who is now Savenda General Insurance, the country has also been honoured.

The country is grateful for the honour bestowed on our insurance trailblazer, Ms Muyenga.

PROUD ZAMBIAN

Lusaka