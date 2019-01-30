Congolese place hope on Tshisekedi

BENEDICT TEMBO, Kinshasa

MANY are the expectations as Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Antoine Tshilombo Tshisekedi begins to implement his manifesto.

With the excitement over Mr Tshisekedi’s election slowly dying down, citizens want to see affirmative action from the President in tackling morbid poverty in a country which is second biggest in Africa after Algeria by area.

At 2,345,410 square kilometres, DR Congo is only second to Algeria’s 2,381,740 land mass while Sudan, at 1,861,484 is third following the recent splitting of the country to create South Sudan while Libya (1,759,540) is fourth.

Citizens of DR Congo are aware about the country’s immense economic resources but wonder why they are poor.

Apart from the Congo River, the world’s second-largest river, the country also has more vast water resources dotted around the country.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/