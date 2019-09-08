Congolese get free entry into Zambia

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Chililabombwe

CONGOLESE have allegedly uprooted the perimeter wall at Kasumbalesa Border Post in Chililabombwe, which separates Zambia from the Democratic Republic of Congo, making the border porous.

Governmment erected a perimeter wall at the border between Zambia and the DRC to control the movement of people but it has been razed by the Congolese, who are now flocking into the country uncontrollably, seeking to buy various merchandise.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/