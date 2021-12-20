Congolese driving long distances to buy goats

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

A SURVEY has revealed that demand for goat meat has increased on both local and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) markets, prompting a spike in the price of the commodity. Ordinarily, goats that fetch between K300 and K500 on the local market are now being sold around K700 and K800 depending on the size and breed at Tambalala market in Bauleni Township and Comesa livestock section in Lusaka. Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) spokesperson Calvin Kaleyi has confirmed that some Congolese are driving all the way from Kasumbalesa into Lusaka and Southern Province to buy goats. A trader at Tambalala market, Emilia Banda, said demand for goats is rising against low supply from farmers. “Only those who arrive early in the morning at the market are able to access the commodity from suppliers. We don’t know where the increased demand has come from,” Ms Banda said. And Comesa livestock market committee member Kabwita Mwamba said there is demand for goats. “Farmers are able to supply the livestock [goats] but there is too much demand such that prices have risen two-fold,” Mr Mwamba said. And Mr Kaleyi said the goat business in the country is still largely informal and does not contribute as much to farmers’ livelihoods as it could. “We urge our livestock farmers to seriously improve production of goats and benefit from the increased CLICK TO READ MORE