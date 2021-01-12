Confident Kalaba says polls can’t be manipulated

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

IT IS not possible for any political party in Government to manipulate an election because it is people who decide through the ballot, Harry Kalaba of the Democratic Party (DP) has said.

Mr Kalaba says the insinuation by some opposition parties that the Patriotic Front (PF) plans to rig this year’s elections is waste of time.

He said in an interview yesterday that this year’s general election will redefine the future of the country because he is confident of winning the August 12 polls.

“The only people who can rig an election are the people themselves. There is no Government in the world that can rig an election when people turn out in numbers to vote for a political party of their choice,” he said.

Mr Kalaba said it is impossible for a party in Government, like the PF, to rig an election because people vote for leaders of