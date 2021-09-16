Confident Arrows arrive in eSwatini

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Matsapha, eSwatini

RED Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe is confident that the 19-member squad he has carried for Saturday’s return match against Young Buffaloes will complete the job when they face eSwatini side Young Buffaloes are in the return leg of the Confederation Cup preliminary round at Mavuso Sports Centre this Saturday.

Red Arrows, who are carrying a 2-1 win from the first leg, arrived in earnest in Matapsa.

Mbewe said on arrival here that he is positive of a good result as he has faith in the players that he has selected.

Mbewe sidelined four players from the eSwatini outing.

Striker Ricky Banda, midfielders George Mando, Chrispin Sakalunda and defender Chewe Mukuka have been left behind.

“The quartet was dropped as we only had a slot for 19 players. I am very confident that the team we have carried will complete the job that we started in Lusaka,” Mbewe said.

Mbewe said despite the high temperatures in Matsapha, the team will compete favourably and get the positive result to