‘Conduct socio-economic study on effects of COVID-19’

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

TO ENSURE effective recovery strategies from coronavirus, Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) member states have asked the secretariat to conduct a socio-economic study on the effects of the pandemic.

The request was made by permanent/ principal secretaries from ministries that coordinate COMESA regional integration programmes.

This was during the COMESA Intergovernmental Committee meeting conducted via video conference.

The meeting was called to consider a raft of regional guidelines to enable a coordinated approach in responding to the