Condoms, sanitary towels come up in Parley

PRISCILLA MWILA, Parliament

PARLIAMENT yesterday unanimously supported the motion which urged Government to provide adequate sanitation and sanitary towels to girls in public schools.

Moving the motion, Chembe Member of Parliament Sebastian Kopulande (PF) urged Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu to consider removing the five percent customs duty and value added tax currently charged on menstrual products to make them affordable.

Dr Kopulande said most menstruation products are expensive and that pupils, especially in rural areas, cannot afford to buy them.