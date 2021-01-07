Condoms leak

PRISCILLA MWILA, Parliament

MEDICAL Stores Limited (MSL) was allegedly authorised by the Ministry of Health to distribute leaking condoms and defective gloves worth over US$224,000 supplied by Honeybee Pharmacy despite the commodities failing tests by the Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS).

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) heard yesterday that the faulty condoms and gloves, which are still in circulation, were distributed in September last year.

The latest Auditor General’s report has revealed that the condoms and gloves worth US$114,428.16 and US$109,961.28, respectively, failed the laboratory tests by ZABS.

MSL managing director Chikuta Mbewe did not reveal the name of the Ministry of Health official who allegedly allowed the distribution of the defective condoms and CLICK TO READ MORE