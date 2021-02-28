Condoms bring tension in marriage

MARY PHIRI, Ndola

CONDOMS put a marriage under tension when a man discovered the latex product in his wife’s handbag.

Yotam Longwe, 33, told Kabushi Local Court that he suspected his wife, Clara Lumba, 27, was having an affair with another man which is why she carries condoms in her handbag.

“She no longer comes home early from work and I always find her with another man who she claims is her friend. I am tired, I just want us to go our separate ways,” Longwe said.

Longwe sued Lumba for divorce, saying their marital disputes escalated after she found a job