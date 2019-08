CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

POLICE in Lusaka have detained a 19-year-old woman who is accusing Legana Meat Products of putting foreign objects in its sausages.

Luyando Kopakopa last week released a video on Facebook claiming that she had found a condom in a Legana sausage she had bought a few days earlier.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/