ConCourt stands firm on eligibility case

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE Constitutional Court has rejected an application to discontinue a case in which the Legal Resources Foundation Limited (LRF) wanted it to declare that President Edgar Lungu is ineligible to contest the August 12 general elections.

Judge Mungeni Mulenga refused to entertain LRF’s bid to discontinue the matter on grounds that the notice to withdraw the case cited wrong court rules. “I note that the petitioner filed what is called a notice of discontinuous which was filed pursuant to order 21 rule two of the rules of the Supreme Court but which is contrary to what is provided for in our rules,” Judge Mulenga said. LRF, through Simeza Sangwa & Associates, wanted the court to order that President Lungu is not qualified for nomination as President because he CLICK TO READ MORE