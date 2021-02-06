ConCourt ruling to apply in future

NANCY SIAME

Lusaka

COUNCILLORS who resigned but rescinded their decisions will continue serving despite the Constitutional Court’s ruling guiding on the matter because the law cannot be applied in retrospect.

On Thursday, the Constitutional Court ruled that there is no legal provision for a councillor who resigns to reverse his or her decision to vacate office.

In an interview yesterday, Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) chief electoral officer Kryticous Nshindano said the commission cannot apply the court’s ruling on councillors who previously resigned and changed their mind but that it will do so in future. CLICK