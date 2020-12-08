ConCourt gives ministers 30 days to pay back

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, Lusaka

THE Constitutional Court has given former ministers and deputy ministers who remained in office after Parliament was dissolved in 2016 30 days to pay back the salaries and allowances.

The salaries and allowances they accumulated range between K54,000 and K61,000.

In a ruling delivered yesterday, Constitutional Court Registrar Dorcas Malama ordered that the assessed amounts be paid within 30 days starting from yesterday.

Ms Malama observed that the State’s initial computation and re-computation of salaries and allowances to be recovered from the 63 included the name of Raymond Mpundu.

She said that the perusal of the records had revealed that Mr Mpundu was not a party to the main proceedings before the Constitutional Court.

Ms Malama said that she had consequently restricted her assessment of the salaries and