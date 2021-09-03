‘ConCourt final arbiter’

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE Constitutional Court has reiterated that it is the final mediator in matters relating to interpretation of constitutional provisions. It is, therefore, not open for parties with contrary personal legal opinions that want to re-litigate settled issues in an effort to get a desired or different outcome. “We wish to emphasise that this court is the final arbiter in matters to do with interpretation of the constitutional provisions as provided in Article 128 of the Constitution regarding the court’s jurisdiction.

"Once the court exercises its mandate in interpretation of Constitutional provisions, as it did in the Daniel Pule case [on what constitutes a term of office of the President, that settles the law," the court states. This is contained in the full judgment in the case Lusaka lawyer John Sangwa wanted the Constitutional Court to order the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to amend the affidavit for presidential candidates and their running mates. Mr Sangwa went to court seeking an order for ECZ to amend the affidavit by adding a paragraph. The constitutional lawyer wanted the electoral body to be compelled to add to the affidavit a paragraph which reads: "I have not twice held office as President". Mr Sangwa said this is so because people wishing to be nominated for elections as President, parliamentarian or councillor are required to comply with Article 52(1) of the Constitution.Article 52(1) provides that a candidate shall file their nomination papers to a returning officer supported by an affidavit stating that he or she is qualified for nomination in the manner, day, time and place set by ECZ. In the alternative, Mr Sangwa wanted ECZ to include