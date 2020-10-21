Concerted effort needed for local products to benefit from AfCFTA

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

CONCERTED effort among stakeholders needs to be accelerated for local products to benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), which will be effected in January next year, Stanbic Bank has said.

Stanbic Bank head of corporate and investment banking Helen Lubamba said with strides being achieved on the establishment of AfCFTA, which will provide a regional market for locally produced goods, the need for Zambia to tap into that space cannot be overemphasised.

Zambia is expected to ratify the AfCFTA once both Cabinet and Parliament approve and ratify it.

AfCFTA represents a major opportunity for countries to boost growth, reduce poverty, and broaden economic inclusion and, if implemented fully, the trade pact could boost regional income by seven percent or US$450 billion, speed up wage growth for women, and lift 30 million people out of extreme poverty by CLICK TO READ MORE