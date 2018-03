Computer lessons for inmates cheer PS

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Chipata

EASTERN Province permanent secretary Chanda Kasolo is happy inmates at Chipata Correctional facilities will start learning computer lessons.

This follows the opening and handing over of a computer laboratory by a local non-governmental organisation, Ubumi Prisons Initiative, last week.

Mr Kasolo said the transformation of prisons to correctional facilities by Government is paying dividends.

He said this when Zambia Correctional Service Commissioner-General Percy Chanda paid a courtesy call on him last week.

As a province, we are happy that today, Chipata Correctional Facility can have a…