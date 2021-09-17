Computer geek who chose to go green

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

ORGANIC Farm Seven (O7) is located after the new Kafue Weigh Bridge on ChirunduMazabuka road junction in Kafue district and is owned by a young computer engineer.About two years ago,when he was only 27,Abel Haagoma quit his job and,today , the computer geek and his wife, Hellen Siangwenya,grow a variety of fruits, herbs and vegetables on their three hectares piece of land.“I retired from being a computer engineer to a farmer at the age of 27 with no pension, no NAPSA, no loan,just me and my God,” Mr Haagoma said in an interview at his farm recently .Nearly two years ago,Haagoma quit his job as an information technology lecturer at Riverside Farm Institute to start his farm. “The reason we ventured in or ganic farming was to let people know that organic farming can work.The good part about this type of farming is that you only add a bit of manure to the soil instead of chemicals that destroy the soil in the long run,” Haagoma said.Additionally , the couple took up or ganic farming to offer solutions to the country’s health challenges.Research has shown that one of the major causes of most non-communicable diseases is the food people eat.Haagoma said the research he has done and interviews conducted with Professor Groesbeck Parham, an oncologist in charge of cancer diseases in Zambia,attributes most diseases people suffer from to the kind of food they eat. “We are looking at growing food that prevents diseases.There is a critical connection between the wealth and health of a nation, just as the adage says ‘your health is your wealth’.”His vision is growing and promoting food that stimulates good health and good life.Commonly known as the ‘radical farmer ’, Haagoma started farming from the backyard of the Riverside Farm Institute on a small piece of land.“The experience and money raised from the backyard has built O7. It is possible you can make it, whatsoever the mind can conceive, it can achieve, failure or success,” he said.A passionate gardener and outdoor fanatic using a slogan ‘test the real taste’, Haagoma adopted or ganic practices early whilst at Riverside Farm Institute and saw it work perfectly for him.“We decided in 2020 to try making a living by organic farming. It has been a wonderful experience and the most challenging thing I have ever done,” he said.“I started farming before I became a farmer . I actually knew a lot before I even had a farm,” he said.Or ganic farming is a technique which involves cultivation of plants and rearing of animals in natural ways without using chemicals. The process involves the use of biological materials,avoiding synthetic substances to maintain soil fertility and ecological balance, thereby minimising pollution and wastage.Haagoma started to cultivate with the help of his wife, Hellen.They started by planting fruits such as bananas, grapes, mangoes and lemons.The couple also grows different herbs like lemongrass and lavender .They started with only one water pump.“We started planting seeds, tree seedlings and CLICK TO READ MORE