Compromises needed

BRAD Spangler may not be a name familiar with most soccer fans. That is understandable. In any case, his name at this point may not even be that important anyway.

But for those that could be interested, he is American who was previously a professional research assistant at the University of Colorado Conflict Research Consortium. His primary area of interest is public policy dispute resolution.

But why am I going to town talking about a man who is so remotely connected to football? The reason is simple: Local football is back to conflicts and this is where Spangler comes in.

Whichever way one looks at it, there will be need for a compromise on both sides as they attempt to resolve their

differences under the supervision of world soccer governing body FIFA.

In the words of Spangler: “Compromise is a basic negotiation process in which both parties give up something that they want in order to get something else they want more. Compromises usually occur in win-lose situations – when there is a fixed pie to be divided up, and whatever one side gets, the other side loses. In compromise situations, neither side gets all what they really want, but they each make concessions in order to reach an agreement that is acceptable to both.”

Understandably, compromise in certain quarters is looked at with derision. But in our set up, we cannot deny that compromise can be a healthy way in resolving conflicts. It will certainly be key in resolving the stand-off in local football. But other than the warring parties making compromises, FIFA – the arbitrators – will also be fundamental in helping resolve the crisis that has hit local football.

We are at this stage largely because of Article 59 of the FIFA Statutes, which expressly contains the prohibition of recourse to ordinary courts of law unless specifically provided for. As most of us are aware, FIFA takes such a principle with the utmost seriousness and considers it the responsibility of its member associations to ensure that this principle is implemented.

Failure to meet these obligations, according to Article 14, paragraph 4 of the FIFA Statutes, may lead to sanctions which may include a possible suspension. For FIFA, the only recognised path to resolving conflicts is the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), which unfortunately for most people in developing countries, is prohibitive because of the legal costs involved.

But even when they rule in your favour, as was the case with Richard Kazala, the struggle to get justice at home is a

laborious task. This is perhaps where FIFA, an international non-governmental organisation responsible for the development, implementation and running of the World Cup in addition to its oversight and jurisdiction over other international competitions and aspects of international football, comes in.

As the international governing body of the world’s most popular sport, its decision affects many across the globe. In other words, its governance of the business of football matters greatly.

Congolese Veron Mosengo-Omba, the FIFA chief member associations officer, who was put in his position by former

university classmate Gianni Infantino, will be crucial in finding a breakthrough. Both sides are at daggers drawn.

But without compromises, I don’t see anything positive out of the meeting. FIFA has already compromised by deferring the meeting. We should have more compromises when the meeting does finally take place.

