Compensation Fund evacuates beneficiary to India

GETHSEMANE MWIZABI, Lusaka

WORKERS’ Compensation Fund Control Board (WCFCB) takes special pride in the welfare of its beneficiaries through holistic approaches like the ‘Return to Work’ as well as ‘Return to Good Health’ programmes.

These are aimed at returning injured and diseased workers back to good health, and eventually to work, where possible.

The two programmes take the form of rehabilitative treatment, counselling and retraining the injured or diseased workers in alternative skills that ultimately help them in getting absorbed into the labour market as productive citizens.

WCFCB has partnered with several health institutions across the country in the provision of curative and rehabilitative services for our beneficiaries.

These services range from physiotherapy, provision of the assistive mobility devices and