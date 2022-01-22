Companies urged to support Catherine bout

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has appealed to the corporate world to help Oriental Boxing Promotions meet the expenses of hosting the World Boxing Council (WBC) Super Bantamweight title fight between Catherine Phiri and Zimbabwean boxer Kudakwashe Chiwandira. Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe said staging a WBC title bout is an expensive undertaking and it is important that other sponsors come on board to support Oriental Boxing Promotions. Kangwa, who was speaking during the unveiling of corporate sponsorship in Lusaka on Thursday night, said Phiri will be representing the country when she faces Chiwandira in the bout hence the need for the sponsors to support it. Phiri will fight Chiwendire in the main bout of the tournament which has attracted boxers from Malawi, Zimbabwe and Tanzania. The Permanent Secretary said next month’s tournament is not only important to Phiri and her stable Oriental but to the whole nation because the success of the event will put Zambia on the world map. He said hosting the WBC tournament will also provide the corporate world with trading opportunities with other countries

“Let us sacrifice a little for the benefit of mother Zambia and contribute to the development of sports in Zambia. I urge all corporate organisations to support this cause,” Chileshe said. Kangwa commended Trade Kings and Big Tree Brand for their continued support to boxing. He said government remains committed to supporting the bout scheduled for February 26th and facilitating the development of all sporting disciplines in the country.

And Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotions manager Chris Malunga thanked government for