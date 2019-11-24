Community rises against woman over secret burial

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Mongu

A 62-YEAR-OLD woman of Mbuyuwana has escaped the wrath of an instant justice mob, which accused her of using the remains of her daughter for rituals.

Western Province commissioner of police Charles Lungu confirmed the report, adding that police are keeping the woman, identified as Anna Nyambe, for her own safety. Police are also keeping the woman’s two children.

The incident happened on Thursday evening.

Mr Lungu said Ms Nyambe told police that she decided to bury her daughter's body because she could not afford to host the people who had gathered to mourn her death