NDANGWA MWITTAH, Livingstone
LESSLY Chibele is a member of the Voice of Kalomo Community Radio Station’s Luyaba Radio Listening Club.
Luyaba is a satellite community in Zimba about 54 kilometres from Kalomo town.
Mr Chibele says being a member of the club has helped her in many ways.
“Before I joined the radio listening club, I did not know that I had the power to question our leaders on matters affecting us,” she says.
Ms Chibele is one of the 35 members of the listening club that gather under a tree every Monday to listen to the People's Voice, a radio programme that airs on Voice of Kalomo.
Community radio as watchdog
