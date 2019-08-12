Community radio as watchdog

NDANGWA MWITTAH, Livingstone

LESSLY Chibele is a member of the Voice of Kalomo Community Radio Station’s Luyaba Radio Listening Club.

Luyaba is a satellite community in Zimba about 54 kilometres from Kalomo town.

Mr Chibele says being a member of the club has helped her in many ways.

“Before I joined the radio listening club, I did not know that I had the power to question our leaders on matters affecting us,” she says.

Ms Chibele is one of the 35 members of the listening club that gather under a tree every Monday to listen to the People’s Voice, a radio programme that airs on Voice of Kalomo.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/