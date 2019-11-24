Community health workers get bicycles

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

AS A way of improving mobility for its community health workers under the community HIV testing outreach programme, Circle of Hope in partnership with Ministry of Health has handed over bicycles to the workers.

The 74 bicycles, which were bought at K110,000, were given to health workers from all the 23 community health posts around Lusaka.

Some of the health workers said they will now be able to cover long distances and reach out to more people CLICK TO READ MORE