Commonwealth task force recognises Nakawala

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

TEAL Sisters Foundation founder Karen Nakawala has been appointed to be on the International Taskforce on Cervical Cancer Elimination in the Commonwealth, which aims to step up efforts towards preventing and treating cervical cancer.

Ms Nakawala, who is a cervical cancer survivor, is part of 10 other distinguished members that are on the task force launched by the Commonwealth Secretariat and the Union for International Cancer Control, which will encourage and facilitate cooperation between countries. Representation is drawn from Kenya, Nigeria, Belize, India, Australia, Malaysia, the United Kingdom and Canada. Speaking in an interview, Ms Nakawala said the development entails commitment by the Commonwealth countries to eliminate the disease by collectively devising ways of advocating the formulation of policies.

“The formation of the task force is a sign that cervical cancer has continued to receive the attention it needs in as far as elimination is concerned and will foster cooperation. “Cooperation among countries in fighting the disease is important, especially that Malawi, Swaziland and Zambia are the most affected among Commonwealth countries, while Australia is making headway in eliminating the disease,” she said. Ms Nakawala said through Teal Sisters Foundation and the International Taskforce on Cervical Cancer Elimination in the Commonwealth, she will lves checked. CLICK TO READ MORE