Commando 1 goes to Parley

CATHERINE MUMBA, Parliament

PARLIAMENT heard yesterday that social media fraud is on the upswing with 34 cases involving over 627 victims being reported so far, and about K600,000 stolen.And Government has warned against the use of number plates such as ‘ECL 2021’, `Commando One’ and `Number One Bootlicker’ as they are illegal and not issued by the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA).

Minister of Transport and Communications Brian Mushimba told the House through a ministerial statement that from the reported cases, majority of the money stolen from victims is being sent outside the country.