Command tells Eagles to reach group stage

BENEDICT TEMBO, MULWANDA LUPIYA

Lusaka

ZAMBIA National Service (ZNS) commandant Lieutenant General Nathan Mulenga has challenged Confederation Cup envoys Green Eagles to make the country proud by reaching the group stages of the competition.

Lt Gen Mulenga said Eagles, who are participating in the CAF inter-club competitions for the third time in a row, are now experienced to withstand the rigours of campaigning on the continent.

“This is your third season, we can no longer be talking about experience,” he said in a speech read on his behalf by ZNS chief of training and operations Brigadier-General Lawrence Katongo when welcoming Eagles at City Airport in Lusaka from Bujumbura, Burundi, on Monday.

“All we are demanding from you are positive results. Have positive minds.”

Eagles drew 2-2 with Burundian club Musongati in the preliminary round first leg match at CLICK TO READ MORE